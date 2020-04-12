NBA: Kevin Durant Backs Former Teammate’s Potential Appointment To Chicago Bulls Front Office

The Chicago Bulls could be the busiest team during the indefinite suspension of the NBA due to the coronavirus spread and is currently making moves in their front office.

Reports from NBC Sports Chicago previously posted the appointment of Denver Nuggets General manager Arturas Karnisovas as the team’s new Vice President of Basketball Operations.

It may not be as blockbuster as superstars switching teams, someone from outside the Chicago team appears to be happy with the decision that the Bulls made in their front office revamp. Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant seems to give his stamp of approval with the changes in the house that basketball great Michael Jordan had built.

The injured former MVP reacted to a social media post from NBC Chicago’s KC Johnson where he revealed a development where former Chicago center Nazr Mohammed is being considered to join the front office line-up. The position that he will be taking, though, isn’t disclosed just yet but, according to reports, team President Michael Reinsdorf already had a word with the former 18-year NBA veteran.

Durant’s nod for the move, particularly with Mohammed, can be attributed to the time that they were together as the two became teammates during their tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coincidentally, Karnisovas also had a solid basketball background, playing 15 years in Europe and was part of the bronze medal team of Lithuania in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics – where the USA’s “Dream Team” won the gold medal and was lead by Jordan, a Bulls icon himself.

Mohammed was born in Chicago and isn’t new to the non-basketball role in a team as he was already doing front office duties for OKC since 2017 with Thunder coach Sam Presti. The 6-foot-10 big man played eight teams in his basketball career that spanned for almost two decades – Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York, San Antonio, Detroit, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, and Chicago – and an NBA ring to show when he was with the Spurs.