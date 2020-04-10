NBA: LA Lakers LeBron James Reveals Personal Story As Motivation For His Education Advocacy

LA Lakers Forward LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest players to step on the court. The debate regarding his greatness speaks volumes of his relevance as fans continue to discuss his spot among the NBA’s legends.

He’s an example of someone who grew up in a difficult time but worked hard and rose to the top. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and hasn’t stopped yet in his chase for greatness.

He’s won multiple awards with Rookie of the Year, All-Star selections, All-NBA nods and four MVPs. He’s piled up three NBA Championships highlighted by an unbelievable comeback in the 2016 Finals. He’s built a Hall of Fame resume for his career.

But while his contributions on the court are tremendous, LeBron has also made it a point that he gave back to the community. His I Promise campaign leads his advocacy in helping the less fortunate children rise above the struggle through the value of education.

His charity was able to raise enough funds to fully sponsor deserving scholars with free education until they finish college.

“I was one of those kids,” LeBron shared as it continues to serve as his motivation. He then shared his personal story of how much he struggled at home and even had moments where he wasn’t at his best with his mother. “I was one of those kids that came from a very underprivileged household. Very challenging household at times. Struggled with me and my mother Gloria and I questioned myself a lot too when I was younger.”

He adds that he would always recall the importance of the location of his I Promise School. He shared that he walked and biked those very same streets within the city and left himself pondering thoughts about life. “You question yourself even at that age, ‘am I important, is there someone who believes in my and will help me get through what I’m going through,’”

“If kids know that you believe in them and that you love them and that you trust them, then they have the most powerful minds,” he added.