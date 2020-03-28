NBA Legend Says Anthony Davis Resembles His Playing Style The Best

It is not every day that an NBA legend sees themselves in the form of current players but given a chance, the greats know it when they see one.

NBA legend and Hall Of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hosted an #AskKareem trend on Twitter and answered a handful of questions from the fans. His replies to the questions – mostly basketball questions – are something basketball followers should read.

One Twitter user asked the NBA great about who he thinks is the current NBA player that plays like him during his time despite current NBA style of play where centers can now shoot three-pointers with regularity.

The 72-year old former star center’s response may raise some eyebrows – no pun intended.

The league’s leading scorer in history said that he sees himself in the mold of an Anthony Davis in today’s NBA, saying that all other aspects of his game are similar to his except for the Lakers star’s three-point shooting.

Kareem played 20 seasons in the league after the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him first overall in the 1969 NBA Draft and only played for two teams – the other team is the Los Angeles Lakers. The 7-foot-2 big man requested to be sent to the Lakers after six seasons with the Bucks after reports that he is unhappy with the team. Other than the Lakers, being traded to New York is also an option as his destination per an old New York Times report.

During his two-decade run in the NBA, he’s won six NBA championships – one with Milwaukee and five with the Lakers – and has won the MVP award the same number of times. He’s been selected to the NBA All-Star game 19 times and his no. 33 was retired by both Lakers and the Bucks.

Kareem still holds the distinction as the leading scorer on NBA history with 38, 387 points while popularizing his familiar skyhook. He finished his career with 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 blocks.