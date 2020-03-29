NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Gets Their Own Homecourt In Inglewood For $400M Cash

The first step was done.

Starting next season, they will no longer be known as the co-tenants of the Los Angeles Lakers as Los Angeles Clippers ’ new homecourt has been purchased. Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer completed the purchase of The Forum in Inglewood, CA as they move out of the Staples Center for $400 USD in cash.

The Staples Center has been the venue for the home games for both Clippers and the Lakers since 1999, as well as the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA since 2001.

In the official release by the Los Angeles Clippers media team, the arena will continue to be a venue for music events other than being a fan-based basketball arena. Some of the events that happened in The Forum are a couple of Ultimate Fighting Championship events – UFC 199 headlined by Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping, and UFC 232 that featured Light Heavyweight matchup between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson and Featherweight showdown between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes in the Women’s division.

“The new Clippers arena project would be a privately financed, state-of-the-art, 18,000-seat basketball arena, team headquarters complex and community center located on West Century Boulevard between South Prairie Avenue and South Yukon Avenue,” said in the contract as posted by the NBA.

“This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said as quoted in the official press release. “We are committed to our investment in the City of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans.”

The organization also addressed the traffic that may arise in Inglewood by working for a traffic management plan for both the community and the arena to co-exist for the better.

The Forum was previously owned by the Madison Square Garden Company where New York Knicks owner James Dolan is also the CEO.