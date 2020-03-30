NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Guard Says LeBron James ‘The Best Teammate You Could Ask For’

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook has always been vocal about his childhood dream of wearing the Purple and Gold. But only a few realize that his dream coming into fruition has become more special since his “big brother” LeBron James is at the forefront of the storied LA squad.

The undrafted guard out of Duke University first met James when he was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the team’s training camp in 2015. Although he failed to make the final roster for the regular season, the 27-year-old said the four-time MVP remained in touch and mentored him since.

“Playing with LeBron has helped my knowledge of the game tremendously, on and off the floor. I was his rook when I was in Cleveland my rookie year, and he took me under his wing and he’s been my big brother ever since,” Cook said as he took over the NBA’s Twitter page which organized a Q & A with fans on his birthday last Monday.

”Just to see how hard he prepares on and off the floor on an everyday basis, you can’t do nothing but learn from a guy like that, and to have one of my idols be a big brother is a dream come true… He’s the best teammate you could ask for,” he added.

Before he signed with the Lakers, Cook faced off against -and prevailed over- James and the Cavs in his first NBA Finals in 2018 when he played with the star-studded Golden State Warriors.

And now with his favorite squad, the one-time NBA champion could not be more thankful despite having limited playing time in coach Frank Vogel’s rotation.

“Growing up a big Lakers fan, and to actually now play for the Lakers, it’s a dream come true. It’s something that I always dreamed of my entire life. Being obsessed with the Lakers growing up, having all the jerseys, having all the gear and wearing it every day, and having pride in just being a Lakers fan, to actually play for the team now is just something that I can’t describe, to be a part of this great organization and this great team and just making my dream come true is something that I’m so proud of.”