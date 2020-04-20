NBA: Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Airs As Fans, Experts And Players React

It has been more than a month since the world was left without basketball. While the lack of playoff action has left a gaping hole in everyone, ‘The Last Dance’ documentary on Michael Jordan’s career stepped up as a worthy alternative.

The first two episodes aired and it has left fans, experts and players wanting more. The story of Jordan has always been one of the more famous narratives throughout sports history. But ‘The Last Dance’ features a more in-depth approach to dissecting the story of the NBA’s greatest of all time.

With the absence of sports due to the threat of the coronavirus, the basketball community viewed Jordan’s documentary as one. Thus causing several different reactions across social media.

Current Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine tweeted that he could have watched all 10 parts of the series in one sitting.

There were those who took notice of the commercials that aired in the middle of the program. Alex Caruso, who is often ironically mentioned in the same league as Jordan’s greatness, pointed this out.

Several others also had to speak up about it.

Regardless of these, it was still a hit for the players who tuned in as the first two episodes were well received.

The documentary also forced people to flesh out their thoughts and appreciation for Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen. The fellow Hall of Famer was as pivotal as Jordan in the Bulls’ championship dynasty.

There were several points in Jordan’s career that were discussed in the first two episodes of the series. From the humble beginnings to Jordan’s competitive drive in his career, the show lived up to the hype that it carried.

Even decades after Jordan’s championship run, the Chicago Bulls of the 90s is still lauded as one of the best ever. It’s still heralded as a dominant figure in sports and the impact of ‘The Last Dance’ reinforces that.

The show will continue in the succeeding months to keep everyone company with much-needed basketball content. The 10-part series will air two episodes weekly and will conclude on May 17.