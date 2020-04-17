NBA: Pippen Reveals He Was Fired Before Forman, Prefers Helping Winning Team

The Chicago Bulls are overhauling top management and most probably did not know the Scottie Pippen was acting in some kind of capacity. It turns out that the former Bulls player was acting as a special advisor to president and COO Michael Reinsdorf before he was fired. The curious thing about it is that he was given the pink slim ahead of now-former general manager Gar Forman.

Speaking to “Thuzio Live & Unfiltered,” the 54-year-old made the revelation but did not want it to be made public. He said he no longer had ties with the Bulls, but he is not fretting. He even took a swipe of sorts when he said he preferred to associate himself with winning.

“It’s probably a good thing, right?” Pippen said. “I like to associate myself with winning.”

It should be noted that Pippen was not hired to help rebuild the roster. He did make some appearances and acted more like a brand builder for the Bulls. This is not surprising since most retired players to the same. But no one ever got the inkling that the six-time NBA champion was actually on the Bulls payroll.

But the key thing here is that jab on “winning.” Most know how the Bulls have been struggling the past years, a reason why a change at the helm was done. Arturas Karsinovas is the new Bulls president for basketball operations with John Paxson getting demoted and Forman getting dismissed. More heads are expected to roll and one hot on the list is head coach Jim Boylen. Much of this was covered in a previous report.

It remains to be seen if the Bulls will flourish under Karnisovas who is left with a pretty big task. But the parting with Pippen left a bad taste in the mouth. The seven-time NBA All-Star seems pretty sore about something although this usually is the case when ties are severed.

As far as team composition is concerned, it remains to be seen who among the players are staying and who is going. Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Coby White are likely to be kept while the others are on thin ice. The fate of the team may depend on who will be calling the shots next season. For now, that is Boylen although his tenure is not entirely secure.