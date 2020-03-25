NBA: Rising Star Claims His Account Was Hacked After His NSFW Videos Were Posted

Add another NBA star to the list of famous personalities who had their social media hacked by unknown online invaders.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray made headlines after posting some weird images that aren’t basketball-related and the Canadian guard addressed the issue on his Twitter account, saying he is not the one responsible for making those posts.

On his post, the 23-year old star apologized to his fans who saw those inappropriate videos and claimed that the account was hacked. His Instagram account was already deactivated and said that the matter is being investigated.

Currently, his Instagram account is already up and is free of the posts that made him the talk of the town, or at least in the basketball world. The NBA is currently in an indefinite suspension as the league is currently addressing the spread of coronavirus and encouraging everybody to stay at home to avoid catching the virus.

Harper Hempel, Murray’s college girlfriend appealed to the hacker and the public to delete the video if they had it through her Twitter. Per reports from FOX Sports Australia, Hempel, a former volleyball star from the University of Kentucky, deleted her Instagram account at the heat of the controversy.

The 6-foot-4 guard is currently on his fourth season with the Nuggets after Denver picked him seventh overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He started all his 55 games for the Nuggets and averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for Denver, who entered the indefinite break with 43-22 win-loss card – good for sixth-seed in the Western Conference before the league suspension was announced.

Reports from ESPN said that Denver Nuggets had one positive case of coronavirus but it was not revealed on whether the one that tested positive is one of the players, the coaching staff or a part of the team’s support staff.