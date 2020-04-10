NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Test Free Agency Market As Re-signing With Lakers Not Guaranteed

Anthony Davis’ current contract is set to expire this year after he declined a $146 million max contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers in January.

But on the heels of the trade in the summer that sent the former New Orleans Pelicans star to Los Angeles, his agent, Rich Paul, said that signing a fresh deal with the Lakers is already beyond doubt.

But there appears to be a sudden change in the atmosphere as latest rumors say the All-Star big man, to a certain extent, is considering a short-lived his stint with the Lakers to entertain offers from other teams in the upcoming free agency.

The Lakers remain as the top dogs to resign Davis. But history suggests Rob Pelinka and his staff should not lose sight of the prized frontcourt man as the NBA has time and again proven that the unforeseen is unavoidable, that, in fact, shocking player movements have already become an obvious trend in the league.

Daniel Preciado of the Lake Show Life listed three possible suitors for Davis: Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks.

The Blazers have a rock-solid backcourt with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum leading the troops. But while they have shown that they can keep in step with some contenders, the team just can’t seem to get over the hump in the postseason, however, clutch Lillard would perform.

But more than the “missing puzzle” pitch, the Blazers could actually bank on to their cap space as their ace to lure Davis into their camp.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that could be a silent killer this off-season,” Preciado wrote. “Lillard, Davis, and McCollum would be a lethal trio and the Blazers can afford it while most teams cannot.”

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies and Hawks will be expected to utilize and lay their respective “rising stars” cards should they pursue the highly-skilled Davis. Memphis is bannered by Ja Morant, who is being projected to be this season’s Rookie of the Year, while Atlanta has ultimately given the driver’s seat to sophomore and first-time All-Star Trae Young.

“Atlanta is building a nice young core around budding star Trae Young and have a lot of young pieces surrounding him. All it takes is a couple of them to hit around the stars and they have a long-term contender on their hands,” added Preciado.