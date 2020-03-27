NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert Possibly Put On Trade Block

The Brooklyn Nets in the prior offseason were able to get a major haul as they acquired the services of former NBA Champion Kyrie Irving and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant. While the addition of these two to any roster elevates the status of their franchise, the Nets were unable to go all out this year.

Irving saw limited time on the floor as he was hurdled with multiple injuries. He was ruled out of the season as a result of arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. Durant, on the other hand, was not expected to suit up at all with his Achilles tear. In addition, Durant is currently one of the NBA players who are recovering from the coronavirus.

With these two sidelined, several players from the team stepped up during the season. Spencer Dinwiddie has proven to the world that he can keep up with the best players in the world. He was already producing well for the Nets as the team’s main scorer while Irving was out. Dinwiddie was averaging 20.6 points per game and was dishing out 6.8 assists per outing.

Another standout player for the franchise is Caris LeVert. The young swingman has been stellar in his early career and is already showing promise on how he can dominate on the court. LeVert is averaging 17.7 points a game on 41.8% shooting from the field. He recently tallied 51 points in an overtime victory against the third seed in the Eastern Conference the Boston Celtics.

These two players have proven themselves as formidable athletes who can contribute heavily to their team. As the league is currently in hiatus as a precautionary measure, speculation is still circulating that the Nets may look into putting these two players on the trade block.

LeVert’s been called ‘Baby Durant’ with his long frame, athletic ability, and shooting accuracy. While Dinwiddie has shown flashes that he’s effective without Irving on the floor.

They prove to be valuable assets that can be used to bring in another star to Brooklyn that can complement the duo of Durant and Irving.