NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Hire Denver Nuggets GM, Former 76ers, Hawks Execs Were Considered

The Chicago Bulls are making moves while the NBA season is on hold. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas will become Chicago’s new executive vice president of basketball operations.

John Paxson had been the Bulls’ vice president since 2003. He’s expected to remain with the organization as a senior advisor.

Gar Forman’s days with Chicago could be coming to an end. Forman has been the Bulls’ general manager since 2009.

The Bulls reportedly interviewed former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox for the position. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, former Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo also received an interview.

Bulls offered the job to Karnisovas earlier this evening, and negotiated the details through the night, sources said. Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender. https://t.co/HMtQ2OivGQ

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Karnisovas was hired as Denver’s assistant general manager in 2013 and promoted to GM in 2017. The Nuggets had the second-best record in the Western Conference last season before losing a seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs. Through 65 games this season, Denver is the West’s No.3 seed with a 43-22 record.

Chicago was well on its way to missing the playoffs before the season was suspended last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulls are 22-43 and the East’s No.11 seed. Chicago is eight games out of the playoff race.

The Bulls are only three games better than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the worst record in the conference.

Chicago has finished as the East’s No.13 seed in each of the last two seasons. The Bulls were the No.8 seed three years ago. They last won a playoff series in 2015.

Jimmy Butler was the last Bulls’ player to make the All-Star team, doing so in 2017. Chicago has a .310 winning percentage since trading the small forward three years ago.