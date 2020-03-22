NBA Rumors: Cousins Ventures Into eSports While Undergoing Rehab

DeMarcus Cousins has been missed a lot this NBA season with the 6-foot-10 recovering from an ACL injury. He was recently waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to make room for additional talent although most believe he is still technically tied to the organization. But of course, the script could change soon once Boogie shows that he is up and good to go.

In the meantime, Cousins has been quietly living his life off the basketball court. With the NBA action suspended, it was presumed that the 5th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft was similarly in self-quarantine somewhere. That was until Cousins shared on Twitter that he was joining NRG eSports. However, it was not mentioned what the four-time NBA All-Star would be doing.

Dot Esports suggest that Cousins is unlikely to join any of the pro rosters. Instead, Boogie could end up appearing in some videos or streams to help push NRG’s content. ESports, something that has been rising as of late, has used several NBA players in the past to help give them a push. Among the ones who did so in the past include Rick Fox, Jonas Jerebko, and Michael Jordan.

For Cousins, it could be the best way to keep himself busy aside from rehabbing from his injury. He could be among the curious free agents to watch out once the NBA offseason comes around. However, there is the growing belief he will remain with the Lakers, something that would likely be influenced by Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo. But a lot of that may need to include the fate of the 2019-20 season.

As most know, the NBA is currently on pause because of the coronavirus. There is no telling when games will resume although the initial time frame given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not earlier than eight weeks. At that point, a new round of evaluation will be given – meaning longer quarantines could be advised.

In the case of Cousins, that could work to his advantage. Having suffered constantly from injuries in the past years, the main thing that the former Kentucky Wildcat needs is rest. Along with other players who went down with injuries last season, the extended period of rest should be a big help. By the time they are ready to return, they should be sturdier and ready to do battle once more.