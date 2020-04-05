NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard To LA Lakers Debunked

Damian Lillard is one of the top guards in the NBA today. The multiple-time All-Star has led the Portland Trail Blazers to numerous victories as he’s proven to be one of the most versatile scorers in the game. Lillard has the athleticism to finish strong inside the paint if he wants but he can also mix it up with crafty shots, difficult jumpers, and from-the-logo range.

He’s proven time and time again that he knows when to step up and has live up to his moniker Dame Time. He’s eliminated two franchises already in the playoffs with buzzer-beating shots. One was against the Houston Rockets off a last-second play and another was against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a contested step-back three near half-court.

It is no question that teams heavily covet Lillard across the league. One rumor that circulated was from an unofficial Laker Twitter page brewing speculation that the star guard is unhappy with the front office of Portland.

It goes on to say that he is considering the Lakers to join All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The trio of Lillard, LeBron and Davis would have formed a super team of All-Stars that had the potential to dominate the league.

This would however only be left as a mere fantasy for the Laker faithful. The news was immediately debunked as the rumor reached Lillard himself. The former All-NBA First Team member quote Tweeted the report and reminded everyone of what day it is – emphasizing that the story as a mere April Fools prank.

The page conceded once Lillard brought it up, exposing the false claim.

Lillard has had great moments in the current season before the league had to call for a suspension due to the threat of the coronavirus. Lillard at one point averaged 48.8 points an outing for a six-game stretch.

It was one of the hottest streaks the league has seen as the sharpshooter was determined to keep their squad within the playoff race. This poetically included a 48-point outing that defeated the Lakers during their tribute night for Kobe Bryant.