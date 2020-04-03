NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Eyeing Former Knicks Guard For Additional Shooting

With five straight Finals appearances and three titles, the Golden State Warriors have taken a back seat in the NBA. They are currently last in the team standings and are now looking to bounce back in the succeeding years.

This season has been an off-year for them with the lineup changes and unfortunate injuries that derailed their progress. Multiple-time MVP Steph Curry spent most of the time from the bench as he recovered from his hand surgery. To add to this, one-half of the splash brothers Klay Thompson is also due for a return. The sharpshooter has been sidelined for the entire year to take some time off to rehabilitate his injured knee.

Their current roster featured a very different look from the past years that saw success. But they remain persistent in making changes that can set them up for bigger success moving forward.

They acquired former All-Star D’Angelo Russell in the offseason and traded him former number 1 overall pick, Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is said to mirror Harrison Barnes’ role as the athletic forward for the fast-paced Warriors squad. Barnes was a big piece in the Warriors’ first title run and also during the historic 73-9 season.

Given their last-place record in the standings they are also expected to win the first pick in the upcoming NBA draft – setting their team up for the future.

But with these pieces on play in the coming seasons, the Warriors are still making moves to deepen their roster. Speculation has stirred that the organization is eyeing former New York Knicks Player Damyean Dotson as an addition to the team.

Dotson is seen as a possible fit for multiple teams in the league with his versatile offensive skill set. Per The New York Post by way of Yahoo Sports, former Knicks coach had high praise for the scorer. “He’s a game shooter and improved his handle and as a finisher. He’s a good rebounding guard, but he still has to improve defensive awareness on the weak side. Overall he’s a solid NBA player.”

Dotson is known for providing a spark with his stint with the Knicks. The shooting guard has the ability to pull up from three or take it strong to the paint for an aggressive drive inside. During the 2018-2019 season, he averaged 10.7 points a game and played for a total of 73 outings.