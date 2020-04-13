NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Joe Lacob Open To All Draft Options Including Lopsided Trades

The Golden State Warriors’ season has been a unique ride for the team. A series of injuries and roster changes have brought the franchise in an interesting predicament.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry was out for most of the time as he recovered from an injured hand that required surgery. Klay Thompson was also sidelined after tearing his ACL in game six of last year’s NBA Finals.

This year features a completely new look for the Warriors as their current roster has a different set of players from their championship days. The inexperience of their new players and the lack of the splash brothers have spiraled the team to the last place of the league.

Despite the struggle, they remain persistent in making moves for their comeback once the season returns.

They acquired former All-Star D’Angelo Russell and eventually traded him the 2014 number 1 overall pick, Andrew Wiggins. With everything that has happened to the Warriors, they still remain as a team to watch.

The Warriors are bound for a big comeback when the league settles down as they’re in a position for a high draft pick.

This draft class has several talents that can help the Warriors boost their lineup. But the Warriors owner Joe Lacob said himself that they have no definite direction yet. They are open to all options within this rapidly evolving time.

Considering that the NCAA tournament was canceled, it would be harder to analyze the top prospects given the current situation.

“Of course the bad part about all of this is we’re not able to interview or get people to come in for workouts or watch the NCAA Tournament. It’s gonna be interesting. I think there’s enough information out there and enough work being put in on our side that we’ll be able to make a good decision,” said Lacob by way of NBC Sports.

The Warriors have a lot to consider given that they’re on pace for a comeback year. “We’re gonna look at all scenarios,” Lacob said. “Honestly. I’m not gonna hide this, we’re gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down, that’s a possiblity. I’m not saying it’s preferred or not preferred. I’m just saying it’s something we have to look at it,” he explained.