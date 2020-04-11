NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Possible Destination For Boston Celtics Guard

It has been a unique season for the Golden State Warriors. With multiple injuries and roster changes, their progress this year has been heavily derailed.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry was sidelined for most of the time as he recovered from an injured hand that required surgery. His splash brother Klay Thompson is also due for a comeback after tearing his ACL in game six of last year’s NBA Finals.

This year is a completely new look for the Warriors as their current roster features a different set of players from their championship days. Veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston have left the team and have been replaced by young players.

Despite the struggle, they remain persistent in making moves for their comeback once the season returns.

They acquired former All-Star D’Angelo Russell and eventually traded him the 2014 number 1 overall pick, Andrew Wiggins. The additional firepower in the small forward slot will hopefully resemble Harrison Barnes’ role during their 73-9 season.

With everything that has happened to the Warriors, they still remain as a team to watch. They may currently lack the veteran presence of Iguodala but they were able to exchange it in favor of a 17.2 million dollar trade exception.

With these pieces moving, the Warriors are bound for a big comeback when the league settles down.

They have space to sign a solid performer in their squad to add to the firepower that they’re known for. With a likely top pick in the upcoming draft, signing a steady contributor can boost them even further in the league.

Speculation has it that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is a possible option for the Warriors to take. While the Celtics are high on Smart given he’s such an integral part of the team, there are options to consider for Boston.

The assured high first-round pick of the Warriors could be included in the mix in exchange for Smart and his services.

Another possibility could include Draymond Green in the conversation. Green is a proven winner with three championships with the Warriors. It’s unlikely that the Celtics will trade away Smart easily unless it involves the talent and grit of Green.

Smart has been the motor of the Celtics for quite some time now and has been one of the most consistent energy players of the squad. Smart landing to the Warriors might be a stretch but it remains to be a possibility given the Bay Area’s ability to recruit top talent to their team.