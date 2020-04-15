NBA Rumors: Heat Might Consider Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid Trade Talks

The Miami Heat could be open for trade talks with NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joel Embiid.

Despite surviving and being cleared by medical experts from the coronavirus infection, Jazz guard Mitchell is reportedly still unwilling to bury the hatchet with Gobert. This has led to speculations that both players could now depart Utah.

The New York Knicks was one of the first teams reportedly linked to a trade scenario for Mitchell, but according to Heat insider Ira Winderman, it is “safe to assume” that Pat Riley could also be open to trade talks should both All-Stars be available.

“The reality is that the way the Jazz are built, they need both (Mitchell and Gobert). Otherwise, Utah essentially would have to start over. But, yes, whenever there is a distressed asset, it is safe to assume that Pat Riley and the Heat will be sniffing around. Both Gobert and Mitchell will be free agents in the 2021 offseason. But the divorce could come before that. So, if you’re the Heat, do you move in advance? And for which? While Gobert is far more of a team component than Hassan Whiteside, would that prove limiting to Bam Adebayo? Mitchell, by contrast, would seem to work for any team,” Winderman stated.

As long as the relationship between Mitchell and Gobert remains not “salvageable,” more teams could attempt to swing a trade for both Jazz stars. However, that notion might be short-lived as Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Mitchell and Gobert spoke over the phone on Saturday to talk out their differences, and apparently, the talk went well.

Meanwhile, the Heat also hinted at a possible trade for Sixers star Embiid. When asked if the Heat would be interested in trading for Embiid, Winderman said that it will all depend on how the playoffs will go as Riley is keen to make certain adjustments every time the team fails during the post-season.

“That’s the thing with Friday’s speculation about the schism on the Jazz regarding the relationship between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and how one might become available. Once we get through the playoffs (if there are playoffs), there is a chance that multiple teams might be left to reassess (as the Heat did after repeated playoff failures under Pat Riley back in the day). That’s not saying the 76ers, as currently constructed, are at their breaking point. But they might be approaching that stage,” Winderman said about possible Embiid trade.