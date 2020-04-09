NBA Rumors: James Wiseman Falls Out Of Top 5, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards Remain Top Prospects

The upcoming NBA draft is said to have numerous prospects that will infuse the league with top-notched talent. However, it lacks the one defining superstar, unlike the previous seasons. There’s no clear-cut first pick different to last year’s class where Zion Williamson’s hype carried him as the top recruit of the league.

There have been names that have been discussed for this year’s class. Lonzo Ball’s youngest brother LaMelo Ball has been a constant prospect for the mock drafts online. Another name thrown around is Anthony Edwards out of the Georgia Bulldogs basketball program. Edwards is an explosive shooting guard who is said to be one of the best scorers of this class.

These two guards are highly touted with their ability to lead their teams to success. Ball is recruited as an elite ball-handler while Edwards has a diverse offensive game that can cater to any rebuilding NBA squad.

Another top recruit mentioned with them a lot is James Wiseman out of the Memphis Tigers team. He’s a seven-foot-one big man who can dominate inside the paint. He’s a McDonald’s All-American and was a former gold medalist in the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship.

While these three are the usual suspects to top the board, a recent mock draft saw it play differently. Per Bleacher Report, Wiseman falls to the seventh pick going to the Chicago Bulls. Edwards remains on top with the Golden State Warriors while Ball goes third with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The other three picks include Deni Avdija from Maccabi Tel Aviv, Obi Toppin from Dayton and Killian Hayes from Ratiopharm Ulm.

Avdija is considered as a forward who handles the ball well for his size – often likened to Luka Doncic. Toppin is an explosive big man who can stretch the floor with his shooting. Hayes, on the other hand, has the court vision and advanced passing skills off the pick and roll. He’s a combo guard who can find his teammates or score on his own.