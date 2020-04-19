NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Likely To Join Warriors As New Era Of Big Three In Golden State Looms

The birth of another Warriors dynasty could happen sooner than later as Cleveland’s Kevin Love is being linked with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to form the new Big Three in Golden State starting next season. With the Splash Brothers expected to return at full strength, Love is perceived as the last puzzle piece as the Dubs bid to bring the glory back to the Bay Area.

At 31 years old, Love is already a highly tradable asset for the Cavaliers. On the flip side, the former All-Star is said to be an attractive acquisition for the Warriors, who could use his arsenal in a system that has proven effective in winning multiple titles in the NBA.

Love’s consistency on the boards and his above-average passing skills can be very useful in transition plays – the kind of attack in Steve Kerr’s playbook which has served a nightmare on every opposition during their championship runs. And when Curry and Thompson decide to shoot the lights out on a given night, expect Love to feed off the surge, thriving on any role to join the destructive avalanche.

“(Love) could give the Warriors the facilitating, floor-stretching big they’ve never really had. He’d command attention at all times, allowing Curry and Thompson to zip around off the ball. Would any team have a better 4-5 passing tandem than Love and Draymond Green?” a Bleacher Report article wrote.

The acquisition of Love, however, could mean the end of Andrew Wiggins’ brief stay in San Francisco. The 25-year-old was acquired by the Dubs during the trade deadline in February. But while he has shown great potential, Wiggins’ playing position could spell dilemma for the team as Thompson zeroes in on a comeback.

Interestingly, the potential trade would somehow exhibit an example of history repeating itself.

Love was traded to Cleveland as part of a delayed blockbuster three-team deal in 2014 which resulted in the Minnesota Timberwolves getting Wiggins, who was then the Cavs’ first overall pick in the draft. The former went to form a big three with Kyrie Irving and the returning LeBron James, who led them to the Finals in their first year together. In 2016, they pulled off an unprecedented feat of coming back from a 3-1 Finals deficit – against the Warriors – to win the title.

Wiggins, meanwhile, spent the first six years of his career with the Wolves before being traded to Golden State for D’Angelo Russell.