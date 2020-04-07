NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Forward In Possible Offseason Deal With Oklahoma City Thunder

Kyle Kuzma has been in the center of attention when it comes to the LA Lakers and trade rumors. The young forward has the skills that most NBA teams would benefit a lot from. He has the range and the shooting stroke that can stretch the floor and add an offensive boost to any squad.

The two leading scorers of the Lakers are LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron is averaging 25.7 points a game while Davis tallying 26.7 points an outing. Kuzma is already the third leading scorer of the Lakers with 12.5 points a game. While he was in the hot seat during the peak of the trade rumors, the former 27th overall draft pick remains with the squad.

He’ll be an integral part of the Lakers squad as they gun for a championship this year once the season resumes. Once this unusual year concludes, Kuzma, however, might not be out of the clear with the rumors just yet. The Oklahoma City Thunder is a possible destination for Kuzma as he’ll fit in with the pace of the team.

The Thunder were expected to drop in the standings this year as they traded away their franchise player Russell Westbrook in exchange for a veteran Chris Paul. This, however, turned out for the better as the Thunder are currently one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference.

With the backcourt duties led by Paul, the Thunder are already expected to make noise in years to come. Trading for Kuzma adds depth to the squad that has fellow sharpshooting forward Danilo Gallinari. It is still in question if Gallinari will remain with the team after but having Kuzma in the roster will already benefit the third-year guard.

Dennis Schroder might be involved in the trade as the Lakers have been in constant search for another playmaker. Schroder will fit in with the Purple and Gold if ever he’s shipped there – benefitting from big men like LeBron and Davis.

This offseason move might be the most advantageous for Kuzma to develop even further as a star – something he has already shown glimpses before.