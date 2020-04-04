NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Inclined To Re-Sign Dwight Howard Over Former All-Star

Dwight Howard was once the most dominant big man in the league. He was the face of the Orlando Magic and led the team to success. He was the leader of the team that brought his young squad all the way to the finals and squared off against the LA Lakers. The series only went to five games but the young center has already made a name for himself in the NBA.

This, however, went downhill when a series of injuries hindered him. He wasn’t the same since his days in Orlando and saw him move from one team to another. His first team change was when he first stepped foot as a Laker in 2012. Although their roster was believed to be a super team, the San Antonio Spurs swept their lineup in the first round of the playoffs.

It was a tumultuous stretch for Howard as he wasn’t the dominant big man that the league saw him be. Although he had some good seasons in with dominant games popping up once in a while, his impact wasn’t as felt as to how it is now.

Although he has taken a back seat in minutes, he’s proven to the Lakers franchise that he’s valuable to the city of LA. He’s a solid contributor off the bench averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds an outing. While it’s far from his dominant days, he’s been an integral part of the Lakers’ rotation.

The number one seed in the Western Conference is now aiming for a strong postseason run. Whether or not the team ends up with the NBA title, it is most likely that they will keep the services of Howard.

The franchise recently dropped big man DeMarcus Cousins from their team. Much like Howard, Cousins was a top big man of the league at his peak. When healthy it seemed like Cousins was unstoppable inside the paint. Howard will most likely get the nod over Cousins when the offseason negotiations kick-off as he has been essential to the team’s chemistry.