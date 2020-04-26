NBA Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors Assistants Are Brooklyn Nets Coaching Candidates

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t playing games during the NBA season’s suspension, but the team has begun preparations for its head coaching search. Assistant coaches for the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers are reportedly on the list of potential replacements for Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson agreed to step down as Brooklyn’s head coach on March 7, just four days before games were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are among the candidates to get the job.

ESPN analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy are on the list, as well. Stein called Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown a name to “monitor.”

Jacque Vaughn is the Nets interim coach and a candidate to earn the position full-time for the 2020-2021 season.

The Nets' process to name a full-time replacement for Kenny Atkinson is not expected to hit top speed until this season is either completed or canceled, but they have been collecting names and, at this juncture, Tom Thibodeau is believed to be solely a Knicks candidate

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2020

Lue was the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach from 2016-2018, leading the franchise to its first-ever championship. He was fired six games into the 2018-2019 season after LeBron James left in free agency. Lue coached Kyrie Irving, who won a title with the Cavs and signed with the Nets last summer.

Lue almost became the Lakers’ head coach a year ago. The team instead hired Frank Vogel, though there was speculation that assistant coach Jason Kidd would eventually replace him. Kidd led the Nets to the 2014 conference semifinals as the head coach before he left to become the Milwaukee Bucks head coach.

Kidd spent three and a half seasons in Milwaukee with two playoff appearances and no postseason series victories.

Jackson coached the Warriors from 2011-2014. He posted a 51-31 record in his final season with Golden State. Steve Kerr replaced Jackson and led the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals appearances and three championships.

Jackson played seven seasons in the Big Apple with the New York Knicks. Van Gundy was the Knicks head coach in those last two seasons.

Van Gundy coached the Houston Rockets from 2003-2007. He hasn’t been an NBA coach since he led Houston to a 52-30 record in his final year in the league.