NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans To Match Any Offer To Keep Rising Star

The New Orleans Pelicans is one of the more promising teams in the league with the amount of young talent that they have in their roster. The youth that the team brings to the NBA is a mix of exciting passes, hot shooting and numerous highlight dunks. Number one draft pick Zion Williamson has been gathering all the attention from the world. Despite Williamson dominating every highlight reel across the Internet, there have several players in the team have also stepped up for the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram is one of these players as he continues his meteoric rise as one of the top stars in the league. He was selected second overall in the 2016 draft as part of the core of the LA Lakers. He was then shipped to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal. Ingram has proven those who doubted him, as he’s been efficient on every side of the floor ever since switching teams.

He was selected as a first time All-Star in the recent All-Star weekend as he was rewarded for his stellar averages. He was tallying 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The six-foot-seven forward has been able to slither past his opponents with his lanky frame and accurate shooting. He continues to improve on his game as time goes by with the array of moves he possesses – whether it’s driving strong inside the lane or pulling up for a jumper, Ingram has already developed into an all-around scorer.

The Pelicans management is looking to match any offer that comes to the table when he becomes a restricted free agent over the summer. If other teams are going to offer him a max deal then per CBS Sports, the Pelicans will counter the deal with a max of their own. Ingram has been a big piece in the franchise’s turnaround.

The combination of Williamson’s athleticism, Ingram’s versatility and Lonzo Ball’s court vision have pushed the Pelicans for a fight in the eighth seed. They slipped early in the season with a 13-game losing streak and as at one point had a 7-22 record. But now they’re back in the race for a postseason spot as they’re in the tenth place of the Western Conference.