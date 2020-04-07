NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Frustrated With Starter, Eyes Detroit Pistons Big Man

The New York Knicks continue to struggle at the bottom of the team standings of the NBA. They currently have a 21-45 record and are at 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

The team has yet to make the playoffs since the era of Carmelo Anthony. While they’ve had some promising deals, the team still lacks a solid contributor that could be the cornerstone of their franchise.

One of their starters Julius Randle has shown potential in the league with how he’s bounced back from injury. He had a rough start when he was a rookie for the LA Lakers but has worked his way up to be a steady contributor.

But his current stint with the Knicks has met some rough patches. Reports have surfaced that the Knicks forward has developed a habit that didn’t sit too well with his teammates. Per the New York Post, he was said to overdribble in his games gaining criticism if he should be considered as the team’s primary scorer – these came from his teammates including lottery pick RJ Barrett.

In addition to this, the Knicks have also eyed another big man to that can take a starting role – mainly Detroit Pistons’ big man Christian Wood. The six-foot-ten forward has had a crazy year this season. Other than developing as a strong starter for his team, Wood was also one of the earlier cases to be tested positive of the coronavirus.

Wood has had a steady year and has made a jump into a dependable forward. He’s one of the leading candidates to win the most improved player as he’s put up big numbers this year. One notable performance he’s had was against the defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert. Wood tallied 30 points and 11 rebounds against the Utah Jazz center.

The Knicks can benefit from Wood as he’s shown his star potential this season. In the last 15 games, he’s averaged 22.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He’s developed his game as an all-around big man from the offensive and defensive end.

While the Knicks are considering their cap space with every deal they make, signing Woods will still be an interesting move as his ceiling remains to be high.