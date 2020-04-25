NBA Rumors: Players Need Time To Shape Up If League Resumes Games

18 SHARES Share Tweet

National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul knows that should games continue, it won’t be instant. The 34-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder guard pointed out how players and teams would need time to prepare and shape up before trooping back to the basketball court. Failure to do so could render dire consequences such as injuries.

With most teams and players forced to stay at home, some have been trying to stay in shape. However, it remains that things are different once the actual games come around. Hence, any announcement of games resuming does not happen in a snap. Paul stressed that all players are in different situations right now, ESPN reported. Some have access to weight rooms and facilities while others don’t. If a player returns not in prime shape, injury risk is high.

“This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don’t. Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run. That’s why, whatever happens — and I say this, and I mean this — we always go back to the players,” Paul said.

Though the NBA has not mentioned how it intends to restart the league, a jack-rabbit start is unlikely to happen, NBC Sports reported. The immediate concern right now is timing. There are plans to incrementally re-open some activities despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are still in the air. And even if games do resume, it is likely that most games will have no fans around or held in closed doors.

For NBA players right now, finding ways to keep themselves occupied is the way to go. Some have engaged in social media while others participate in NBA 2K online games. There are players who are trying to help out frontlines in the form of money or supplies, joining the battle that is far from over.

Unlike football, the NBA has yet to decide on whether to resume the season or not. Most are in a pretty delicate predicament and league commissioner Adam Silver knows that all conditions and scenarios must be carefully evaluated for the benefit and safety of all.