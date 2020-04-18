NBA Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers Guard May Be The Third Star For The Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers’ high scoring guard CJ McCollum is the subject of recent trade rumors while the current NBA season remains in uncertainty on when it will start again. The six-year veteran seems to be the perfect fit for the injury-hampered Brooklyn Nets and may be forming another ‘Big 3’ alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

There have been multiple superteams in the past and the Nets are on the verge of becoming one soon. Famed powerhouses are known to move in trios such as Miami Heat’s big three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Having an additional star to the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will change the dynamic of the team for years to come.

Ever since winning the Most Improved Player award in 2016, McCollum has proven to be a consistent contributor for Portland. Averaging at least 22.5 points a night, the six-foot-three guard has been the reliable second scoring option of the Trail Blazers behind Damian Lillard.

The duo of Lillard and McCollum has coexisted well together throughout the years but trade rumors will rapidly follow if they fail to reach a postseason berth. The battle for a playoff spot has once again been tight as the Trail Blazers are ninth in the Western Conference prior to the coronavirus suspension.

With McCollum establishing himself as a top scorer in the league, the Nets can find a deal for the 28-year-old.

Young assets from the Nets such as Caris LeVert have been rumored to be in the trading block for months. The swingman out of the Michigan Werewolves has shown signs of brilliance throughout the year as capped off by his 51-point performance against the Boston Celtics.

Adding forward Taurean Prince to the mix, who is averaging 12 points a game, can be a strong package for the Trail Blazers to exchange for McCollum.

The ability to create scoring opportunities is a positive aspect of McCollum’s game as this gives the Nets some leeway if Irving remains injured for a big chunk of the season. With Durant returning next year, having someone like McCollum on the team can add to the three-point shooting and playmaking of the squad.