NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Wants To Stay With Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka is one of the blue-collar employees for head instructor Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors as well as his worth has actually usually been neglected. No matter, he remains a vital gear that any kind of NBA team would certainly desire. But if given the opportunity, the 30-year-old favors to stick it out with his present team.

Ibaka is just one of several upcoming free agents after this season. He remains in the last year of a $64-million bargain that he initially signed back in 2017. With the impact he has actually made, the Raptors are likely to do their best to maintain him. And the 7-footer suggested that he desires to stay in Toronto.

“I’m gon na remain brother. This location is gorgeous,” Ibaka said on Instagram Live. “It’s a beautiful city, the upper class here, and also we have among the best teams, so why leave? Go where?”

Only 30 years old, Ibaka has developed himself as one of the dependable big men that does not avoid the physicality and unclean job. He has worked for Nurse as well as has big numbers to confirm it this period. A check out Basketball-Reference. com reveals how the Congolese cager has actually played in 50 games averaging 16.0 factors, 8.3 rebounds, as well as 1.5 assists. These are noteworthy jumps from his occupation averages, providing the Raptors also more factor to try and also keep him.

Considered that the Raptors have the budget plan to keep Ibaka, it will certainly still depend upon several things. One is the bargains that Fred VanVleet and also Marc Gasol would certainly be asking for. Also, there is the possibility of seeing Ibaka being hung offer sheets. Toronto may be required to allow him go if the offer is past reason. However, the decision would be left to Ibaka. That scenario can alter if he is not blinded by the numbers on the contract deal.

If some teams attempt to court Ibaka before following period, it would certainly not come as a surprise. For currently, that is a wait-and-see strategy. Like most, Ibaka continues to be to wait on what will take place to the present period. If it ends quickly, all he can expect is to remain in Toronto and reactivate another season from the ground up but on a brand-new lease.