NBA Rumors: Warriors Unlikely To Benefit Long Term If Wiggins Traded For Love

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make moves as they prepare for a redeeming year this coming 2020-21 NBA season. That includes taking in new faces to back up the old reliable players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. There are already a handful present, the most notable of which is Andrew Wiggins.

Speaking of Wiggins, there is no ongoing debate on whether the Dubs should keep the former top pick or deal him away. Should the Warriors consider that thought, one player suggested is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ironically, it was the Cavs who made Wiggins the top pick during the 2014 NBA Draft before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The main guy in that trade was curiously Love.

Grant Hughes of the Bleacher Report hints at seeing a Love for Wiggins trade for Golden State as an option. A reason behind that is the Dubs could get a better player with experience in the all-star forward. There would be lesser teaching needed, meaning Curry, Thompson, and Green would be able to focus on simply playing. However, there are also downsides.

Love is already 31 years old, fairly the same age as the Dubs big three. Looking ahead, it is possible that by the time they are in the twilight of their careers, the Warriors could be experiencing the same problem they have right now, if not worse.

Wiggins is six years younger than Love and has shown potential. Though he has shown to be a good player on both ends, some feel he lacks direction and focuses on standing out and being among the young stars the NBA has today. His evolution may depend on how head coach Steve Kerr handles him. So far, the multi-titled NBA coach has good words for Wiggins and there are no immediate signs of him wanting to deal Wiggins away.

This is not to insinuate that Wiggins can blossom into a player that can be the eventual star for the Dubs. It all depends on how he responds to Kerr’s directives. He is a rare breed, a 6-foot-7 player who is agile and can play the shooting guard position, NBC Sports noted. The offense needs no elaboration but the impact is likewise needed. It all starts next season – assuming the Dubs do keep him and don’t embark on any surprise trade.