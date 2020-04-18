NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal May Team Up With Trae Young In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks could modify their plans and decide to start competing next season. With Bradley Beal being vocal about wanting to win now, the Hawks might abandon their rebuild process and try to exploit the Washington Wizards star’s demands, setting up a formidable backcourt tandem with Trae Young, who now runs the show in the city.

It is not unknown to many that Beal is displeased with how the Wizards have performed this season. Despite his string of jaw-dropping individual plays, his team settled for just 24 wins in 64 games before the NBA declared its suspension in March.

The Hawks are no better. As a matter of fact, the Lloyd Pierce-led squad is the second-worst team in the East having a 20-47 record. But it is not as surprising given that the team is built around a young core and is being led by a sophomore rising star.

Consequently, pursuing Beal would come at an expensive price. If the Hawks elected to fast-track their return to contention, then they might have to surrender a chunk of their youth to gain the spitfire shooting guard, who is expected to be a searing trade subject again come the off-season.

“Once Beal is eligible to be traded again, expect his name to run rampant in rumors this summer,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote. “While contenders will crave his ability to win now, he is still only 26 and could fit a young team’s timeline, as well.

“Enter the Atlanta Hawks, who need to add talent around Trae Young before he’s extension-eligible in the summer of 2021. After building up one of the league’s greatest collections of young talent, Atlanta can choose to stay patient by letting it grow or try to cash in and acquire a player like Beal.”

Based on Swartz’s, projection, Atlanta could offer De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, Dewayne Dedmon, and a 2021 first-round pick in exchange for the two-time All-Star.

What appears logical, meanwhile, is the Hawks’ mid-season acquisition of Clint Capela, who seems to be a good complement to Beal and Young’s game.

“Beal and Young are both in the NBA’s top four in scoring, combining for 60.1 points per game this season. While losing high-upside players such as Hunter, Reddish and Huerter would sting, the Hawks would still get to keep John Collins and Clint Capela to go with their dynamic backcourt,” Swartz continued.

Prior to the hiatus, Beal had averaged a career-high 30.5 points, along with 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Young, on the other hand, chalked up 29.6 markers, 4.3 boards, and 9.3 assists to earn his first All-Star nod.