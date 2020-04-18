NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls May Explore A Chris Paul, Zach LaVine Pair

It has been an interesting offseason for the Chicago Bulls with the firing of General Manager Gar Forman after 22 years. The new vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas continues his search for a new GM who can hopefully find ways to make trade speculation a reality for their team. One rumor fit for the Bulls involves Chris Paul suiting up for Chicago.

As the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls are once again on pace to fall short of a playoff berth. Rebuilding their team has been a priority for the past few seasons as they’re slowly picking up the talent in their roster. Leading the charge is Zach LaVine who has consistently proven himself as one of the more exciting scorers in the league.

Joining LaVine is rookie guard Coby White who has shown a lot of upside in his game. An addition like Paul can mean so much to the organization that is slowly trying to bounce back into a playoff contender. This has been proven this year with Paul bringing the Oklahoma City Thunder into the fifth seed of the highly competitive Western Conference.

The recent rise of the Thunder has proven Paul’s competency to turn around a franchise if he’s the main point guard. With White’s ability to play the shooting guard and LaVine getting comfortable as the small forward, Paul’s facilitating skills can fit in well with the young Bulls squad. The duo of Paul and LaVine can feature a potential reincarnation of lob city in the Eastern Conference.

This also shouldn’t be a problem for the Thunder with rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proving he’s capable of dominating as a guard. One of his key highlights includes an impressive triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. The growth of Gilgeous-Alexander under the leadership of Paul coupled with picks from the Russell Westbrook trade puts Oklahoma in a strong position moving forward.

The rumored trade also involves the Bulls shipping forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Thadeus Young in the mix. If the new management team of the Bulls plays their cards right, landing a star like Paul can bring the team back to the postseason.