NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Starter Unhappy With Team, New York Knicks Lurking As Option

The Chicago Bulls have had their ups and downs in the past decade. While they’ve reached playoff success with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler on their team, a series of injuries and front office decisions have led to a different era of the franchise.

The management has been a controversial figure for Chicago’s fan base. The phrase Fire Garpax has been a staple movement for the people who support the team with its questionable decisions.

One of their rising stars Lauri Markkanen has been reported to be unhappy with the direction of the team. The Bulls are currently out of the playoff race with a 22-43 record good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Markkanen was reported to be displeased with the organization even before the coronavirus suspension happened. While the Bulls are currently searching for a new General Manager, the situation remains to be uncertain if it will be enough to keep the third year rising star with the team.

Teams are speculated to be lurking for the services of the Finnish player. Markkanen is a seven-foot big man who can stretch the floor with his shooting stroke from beyond the arc.

The New York Knicks could be one of those teams who could benefit from his presence with a trade in the offseason. They have assets to ship like young players Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox. Future first-round picks they acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks can also be in the mix in the deal.

The Knicks continue to struggle at the bottom of the team standings of the NBA. They currently have a 21-45 record and are at 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

The team has yet to make the playoffs since the era of Carmelo Anthony. While they’ve had some promising deals, the team still lacks a solid contributor that could be the cornerstone of their franchise. As they wait for that player, the Knicks are making moves that can build some muscle and improve their shooting at the interim.

Markkanen is said to be willing to play for another team if no changes have been made with the bulls. Playing in a new environment like the Knicks can be a fresh restart for him considering he can get more touches as a primary scorer.