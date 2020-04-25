NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks May Benefit From Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Big Men

Entering the 2019-2020 season with all of the hope of landing superstar names, the New York Knicks have once again fallen out of the playoff race. Rumors have always been abundant around the franchise and the latest speculation indicates an idea involving a trade for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Big Man Kevin Love.

The past year has been turbulent for Cleveland, as they’ve also found themselves on the bottom of the Eastern Conference. While promising players suit up for the Cavaliers, it hasn’t translated well to victories. This has caused much frustration from their champion big man Love who was visibly upset in the early portion of the year.

The trade deadline had several rumors about Love but none of them pushed through as the Cavaliers ended by acquiring double-double machine Andre Drummond. With the abundance of bigs in Cleveland, the Knicks may fall in line in acquiring both Love and Drummond for New York.

It has been a difficult year for the Knicks as they’re on another season with a losing record in the Atlantic division. Trading for two big men can be a feasible adjustment for the franchise with a traditional point guard in Elfrid Payton. Giving Payton capable big men who can muscle their way inside the paint could increase everyone’s numbers.

The boards are Drummond’s specialty as he’s on pace to lead the league in rebounds with 15.2 an outing. If the Knicks manage to get Love in the deal, they will also have a legitimate stretch big man who can still manage to take be a force inside.

If this were to happen, Bleacher Report reckons the Knicks to ship out a portion of their starting five. Their best bet would have to include giving up Julius Randle, Frank Ntilikina, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and the 2021 first-round pick.

This deal would benefit both squads as the Knicks will have an All-Star duo at the frontcourt while the Cavaliers will get the services of a young core booming with potential.