NBA: Trae Young, Chris Paul To Headline Proposed HORSE Competition, Fans React

The NBA was one of the first major sporting leagues to call for a suspension of their season with the threat of the coronavirus. It started when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive of COVID-19. The recent All-Star was the first reported case in the league and it forced the NBA to stop all games as the global pandemic continues.

Several other players followed by testing positive but the good news is a lot are already on their way to recovery. With the rapidly evolving situation, the NBA is forced to a dilemma on what to do with the remainder of the season.

In addition to this, the psychological impact of the people has taken a toll on the abrupt removal of sports in their lives. Players and coaches still try their best to interact with the community through social media. The NBA’s Instagram account has been active lately with live broadcasting sessions of players reaching out to the fans.

Related to this initiative, the NBA has proposed a televised way to keep basketball relevant to everyone. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is planning a broadcasted HORSE competition.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and Oklahoma City Thunder’s veteran point guard Chris Paul will headline the event. Chicago Bull’s rising star Zach LaVine will also enter the mix of participants. To add to these big names are also several WNBA players and NBA alumni.

The idea of HORSE is simple and doesn’t require any physical contact – hence being an alternative in this difficult situation. A player must emulate their opponent’s shot at the risk of gaining a letter if they fail to do so. A player who spells out HORSE first loses.

Young has the advantage in this kind of setup with his ability to hit shots from the logo-range.

He then tagged two-time slam dunk champion Zach LaVine that there should be no dunking allowed as it serves as a major advantage for the Bulls star.

The competition has already some fans and experts buzzing with the hype that it brings.

Some say the competition should be easy for Young to pull off.

While others have rebutted that his competition is very much capable also of Young’s specialty.

The Throwback Hoops account pulled up earlier this week an old video of the NBA All-Star Weekend experimenting with a HORSE setup back in 2010.