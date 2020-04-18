‘NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition’ Debuts With Lester Holt: How To Watch

Throughout the ongoing pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19, millions have turned to the news in order to obtain the latest information about the novel coronavirus and other current events. Now, NBC News has decided to create a special version of “Nightly News” that is geared specifically towards children and teens who are between six and 16 years of age. When and where can you watch the Lester Holt-anchored new episodes?

According to Variety, the “experimental version” was created as an avenue to give kids more information about what’s going on in the world that is age-appropriate.

“Kids are no different than the rest of us. They’re a little scared and they want answers,” Holt told the publication, adding, “But they also want to be empowered and so we wanted to put together a broadcast that would inform and also provide inspiring stories of what other young people are doing around the country.”

In the first episode, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday night, Holt addressed his younger audience from his New York City apartment. After saying that he understands that these are “scary times,” the “Nightly News” host added that “information is our most important weapon against this nasty virus.”

He then opened the floor to questions that several children sent in, including what it means to flatten the curve, if the coronavirus can live in water, and when the spread will end. Each was addressed by Dr. John Torres. NBC’s Kate Snow then discussed some tips for successfully completing schoolwork at home with Understood.org’s executive director Bob Cunningham.

The full episode can be seen below.

Aside from Holt’s newest efforts to give his audience up-to-date news about the coronavirus outbreak, NBC has also continued to do their part to convey pertinent information each morning on “Today.” In recent weeks, anchor Savannah Guthrie and weatherman Al Roker, like Holt, have similarly opted to conduct their on-air appearances from home as well.

New episodes of “Nightly News: Kids Edition” will premiere at least twice a week. Though an exact schedule hasn’t been set for new airings, episodes will be available to watch any time after they debut on YouTube.