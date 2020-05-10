NCAA board against one-time transfer waiver

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors will not recommend changes to the transfer waiver process, including the one-time transfer waiver.

The one-time waiver is scheduled for a vote on May 20. On the table is permitting scholarship athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey to transfer with eligibility immediately at their new school. Current rules call for non-graduate transfers in those five sports to sit out one year before competing for their new school.

The Transfer Waiver Working Group recommended allowing the one-time transfer waiver.

“The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period.”

–Field Level Media