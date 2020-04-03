‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 11, Episode 19 Preview: Iranian Exile’s Murder

The next big case in “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 11, episode 19 will be about the murder of an Iranian exile. According to the plot synopsis, Sam (LL Cool J) will have to investigate the case and he will also try and save the life of a new agent.

Agent Roundtree (Caleb Castille) will have to work hard to stay alive on his first day on the job. A preview video of the next episode shows the new agent facing a life and death situation when a bomb is discovered in his car.

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will discover the bomb and the only thing agent Roundtree can do is sit tight and wait for the team to save him. Sam will also be involved, and it appears that he will have to save the new recruit’s life before the car blows up.

There will also be some fun moments in the next episode. Hetty (Linda Hunt) will be back, and a preview scene shows her training with some Japanese sword fighting experts.

Another preview scene of “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 11, episode 19 teases the possibility of a character’s exit from the show. Meanwhile, the new agent will be hands on with the main case, which will be about the Iranian exile. According to a clip that has been released online, the Iranian was affiliated with one of the organizations that wants to bring down the current regime.

Sam will be running the team while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) goes on a different path. He will also get into some action while saving the new agent. A preview video shows him jumping off a bridge in order to pull the new agent to safety.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 11, episode 19 is titled “Fortune Favors the Brave.” It will air on March 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.