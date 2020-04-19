Netflix ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Spoilers: Sharron, Francesca React To Shocking Sex Restrictions

Netflix’s new reality series is turning up the heat on its contestants. However, they aren’t allowed to cool off. “Too Hot To Handle” tests its contestants’ ability to control themselves in the most tempting situations.

“Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist,” the Netflix synopsis reveals. “These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down.”

“Too Hot To Handle” stars Sharron Townsend and Francesca Farago revealed several interesting details about their experience ahead of the show’s premiere, New York Post reports.

who’s ready for another wild weekend of self isolation & attempting at home work outs while trying not to eat every snack in the house?!? Romi & I are_

“My initial reaction when I found out the rules was, ‘Get me the hell out of here,’” said 26-year-old Francesca Farago, a social-media personality from Vancouver. “I had already formed a connection with someone at that point, and we were already able to get physical, so it was even harder because we had a little taste and it was all ripped away.”

Sharron Townsend, of Camden, New Jersey, shared his fellow co-star’s perspective on the matter. As it turns out, he too had already shared a kiss prior to learning the show’s rules.

Gotta be thankful in your best and worse times. The worse will bring out your best…And at your best it could be worse. • • • • _: @carlitosm_21 • • • #MaleModel #HandsomeBlackMen #Modeling #BrandAmbassador #MensFashion #MensStyle #StylishMen

“Shocked is an understatement. I was actually depressed,” he confessed. “I was like, ‘This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life.’ ”

The two contestants also shared feelings of rebellion. In other words, they were going to do what they wanted despite how it affected their co-stars.

“I knew when the rules were dropped that if I felt like I wanted to kiss someone, I would,” she says. A single kiss deducts $3,000 from the prize money.

Townsend added, “I came here broke, so who cares if I leave here broke?”

However, a cone-shaped voice-service smart device named Lana would intensify things.

“Lana reveals your indiscretions almost immediately,” Farago explained.“In that environment, your consequences kind of slap you in the face.”

“We lost tons of money,” Townsend revealed.

The reality series “Too Hot to Handle” premieres on Netflix Friday.