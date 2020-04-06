Netflix’s ‘Pandemic’ Director Discusses ‘Growing Paranoia’ She Experienced During Filming Of Documentary

COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, has continued to sweep across the globe and create havoc since it was first seen in Wuhan, China. Prior to the ongoing health crisis, Netflix’s “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” gave viewers the chance to see what frontline doctors face when trying to mitigate the spread of a new disease, such as the one we are currently facing.

Now, Isabel Castro, who served as one of the docuseries’ directors, is speaking out about how it felt during the filming of the relevant Netflix show, which was released in January.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Castro revealed that, at first, she received an “apathetic response” from friends and family when she revealed the topic of her new show. At the time, she said that people spoke about the idea “dismissively.”

As production wrapped, the United States was in the middle of a mild flu season. However, she recounts that she still felt a sense of unease due to the nature of what she was working on. “I remember feeling a sense of growing paranoia over the course of filming,” she elaborated, even though worst-case scenarios surrounding illnesses at that time weren’t being seen “on the ground.”

Director Doug Shultz also reflected on his experience working on the Netflix series. “It’s very strange [to] look back and see that we sort of took this trip through exactly what is happening right now,” he stated.

Aside from those behind the scenes of “Pandemic” speaking out about their efforts, the novel coronavirus has also invaded pop culture in a variety of ways as well. Not only has the ongoing coronavirus outbreak caused a spike in illegal file-sharing thanks to a specific movie, but it has also prompted various television shows to change their daily operations, including “Jeopardy!” and “Good Morning America.”

Additionally, various celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, have decided to speak out about how the current events have “seriously” influenced their lives.