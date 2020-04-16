New domestic violence ad campaign informs targets assistance is ‘still below’ despite the pandemic

A MAJOR NEW advertising and marketing campaign looking for to assure residential physical violence victims that services to aid them are still operating amidst the Covid-19 pandemic will begin today.

Adverts as part of the ‘Still Here’ project will certainly run throughout TELEVISION, radio as well as social media.

The brand-new advertisements were developed by the Department of Justice and also Equality as well as frontline services. The radio advertisements will certainly start to air today while the TELEVISION ads air from tomorrow.

They illustrate the fact for sufferers of residential abuse when their home is no more a refuge.

One of the radio ads depicts a mommy attempting to comfort her youngster that their effort to conceal from their abuser is just a video game of conceal and look for.

Source: Department of Justice and also Equality/SoundCloud The various other radio advertisement includes a male target attempting to interact his plight to the emergency services.



Source: Department of Justice and Equality/SoundCloud The TV ad at the same time depicts a female’s effort to keep in contact with her friend with a video clip call being disrupted by her abusive partner.

Source: Department of Justice & Equality/YouTube A number of charities and also organisations have actually recently increased issues about domestic misuse victims being at an increased risk of abuse throughout the Covid-19 situation.

‘Home is anything yet secure’

Speaking about the project, Minister for Justice and also Equality Charlie Flanagan stated: “We would certainly all such as if these circumstances were overstated or make believe yet regretfully, they aren’t. They create a solid feeling of the sufferers really feeling entraped.

“The really area we have all been sent for safety since of Covid-19– residence– is anything but secure for some people, as well as these ads acknowledge that. It is important that victims realise that solutions are still there and also the regulation is on their side.”

Flanagan added that there is “no place for criminals to hide”, stating: “I additionally intend to say, certainly, to all abusers that the roughness of the legislation are additionally still below.”

The division has actually supplied an extra allocation of over EUR160,000 to area as well as voluntary teams that support residential misuse sufferers, and also is likewise moneying the production and also airing of the ad.

It was recently announced that gardaí will certainly make contact us to victims who have actually reported domestic abuse in the past under a brand-new initiative to shield families throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Helplines/advice: