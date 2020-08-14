New driving law changes backed by road users as they ‘echo the frustration’ of motorists

NEW DRIVING laws which will introduce higher speed limits on motorways across the UK have been welcomed by the majority of drivers.

New driving rules will see speed limits across areas with roadworks increased from 50moh to 60mph. The scheme is set to reduce congestion and slash overall journey times for road users forced to travel through affected routes.

A new poll by Motorpoint has revealed the new rules have already received the backing of hundreds of road users. The online survey revealed that 52.6 percent of 1,024 road users welcomed the change to the legislation. Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer at Motorpoint said the results “echo the frustration” of drivers who had spent hours “crawling” through traffic. He said it was “refreshing” to see officials “challenging the norm” to help ease the journeys of British road users.

Mr Carpenter said: “The results of our poll clearly echo the frustration of so many drivers over the years who have spent countless hours crawling through motorway roadworks in their cars. “It’s refreshing to see the Highways Agency ‘challenging the norm’ as they say and recognising that increasing the speed limit through roadworks does help reduce journey times. “Especially at a time when we need to get Britain moving again, but doesn’t compromise people’s safety in the process.” The new rules have come into immediate effect and will see speeds increased across areas with lengthy roadworks schemes. The rules were changed after a recent set of trials on the M1, M4 and M6 allowed cars to travel at the higher speed.

Analysis of the findings revealed drivers saved an average of 3,780 hours journey time each day across all sites. They found that although average speeds increased, more road users stayed within the speed limit than at 50mph. A successful pilot has now been extended with many road users set to benefit from the revolutionary scheme. Under the new legislation, limits will either be classed as Permanent, Contraflow or Dynamic schemes.

Permanent schemes will allow drivers to travel at 60mph at all times while the other systems will introduce some minor restrictions. Contraflow will allow drivers to use 60mph where construction activity is not taking place whale Dynamic schemes will only offer a higher speed limit on non-working days. Jim O’Sullivan, Highways England Chief Executive, said road users would “benefit” from the increased speed rules. He said the updates would “improve everybody’s experience” while using the roads while not impacting on road safety.