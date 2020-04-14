New England Patriots Are Overwhelming Favorites To Make Playoffs Without Tom Brady In 2020

The New England Patriots own the NFL’s longest playoff streak, earning a postseason berth in each of the last 11 years. The betting odds suggest that will continue, even after the departure of the greatest quarterback of all time.

New England is an overwhelming favorite to make the playoffs in the 2020 season without Tom Brady. Both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook give the Patriots at least -200 odds to reach the postseason.

The Patriots have +165 odds to miss the playoffs.

The AFC East odds vary depending on the sportsbook. At worst, New England is the co-favorite with the Buffalo Bills.

A 12-4 record gave the Patriots a two-game edge over the Bills for the division title in the 2019 season. Both teams were defeated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

New England has won 11 straight AFC East titles. The Patriots also won the division each season from 2003-2007 before Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2008.

The Atlanta Braves are the only other team in the history of any American professional sport to match New England’s record. Atlanta won MLB’s NL East every season from 1991-2005.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have the second-longest active streak in the NFL with five straight playoff appearances. No other NFL team has reached the postseason for more than three years in a row.

Jarrett Stidham is the leading candidate to replace Brady as New England’s starter. The quarterback only threw four passes as a rookie in 2019 and has never started an NFL game.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20.

The Patriots struggled to move the ball with Brady at the helm last season. New England ranked 15th in total offense and 23rd in yards per play.

New England had the league’s No.1 defense in 2019. Bill Belichick, regarded by many as the greatest coach in NFL history, returns for a 21st season with the Patriots.