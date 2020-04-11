New Exeter deal for Dave Ewers

Dave Ewers will continue his long association with Exeter after signing a new contract at the club.

The back-row forward has already spent over 10 years with the Chiefs, making 161 first-team appearances and scoring 19 tries.

Ewers has followed Ben Moon, Harry Williams and Jack Maunder in committing his long-term future to the Gallagher Premiership leaders.

📹 – CHIEFS TV: @ExeterChiefs fans can expect more of this from back-row forward @dave_ewers after he signed a new deal with the club pic.twitter.com/YjfV2Gpfk2 — Exeter Chiefs at 🏡 (@ExeterChiefs) April 5, 2020

He said “It was an easy decision to make. Although I’m not considered as one of the originals, I was there in the Championship year and I’ve seen how the club has changed massively.

“For me, it’s been an honour to be here all that time and be part of what has been a great journey.

“It’s exciting times. If you look at the squad, all the boys are of an age where they are hitting their prime.

“Each year the squad is getting better and better – and with the signings we’ve made, it’s only going to get better.”