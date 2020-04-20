New iPhone 12 Pro Max Video Confirms Familiar Design For Next Apple Flagship

The Cupertino tech giant is anticipated to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone; the iPhone 12 series in Sept. However, several analysts and tech enthusiasts recently shared that the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max might arrive in late Oct or Nov of this year because of its “complex design.” Interestingly, a new video surfaced online, revealing the details of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including its familiar design.

A recent leak courtesy of YouTuber EverythingApplePro and leaker Max Weinbach reveals the design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These tipsters reportedly got their hands-on schematics of the higher-end iPhone 12 model, which the YouTuber used to make a 3D model. The leak confirms that the upcoming model resembles the design of the iPad Pro with its flat design, smaller bezels, curved edges, and a smaller notch.

From the 3D model highlighted in the video, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature several changes. This includes a mostly flat glass with all its edges sporting antenna, which is most likely due to its 5G network support. Interestingly, it shares some look as the iPhone 4 with a wrap-around steel antenna.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a smaller notch with a huge camera module similar to that found in iPhone 11 Pro. But, like the 2020 iPhone Pro, it will feature a LiDAR scanner. The latest iPhone 12 Pro Max video also shows that it features a smart connector, which consumers have first seen on iPad Pro. According to EverythingApplePro, the smart connector might be for the Apple Pencil.

Apple also repositioned the power on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, making it much easier for users to reach for it considering that the model has a larger screen than its siblings. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 12 model is about a millimeter thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max with much thinner bezels.

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max video highlights that the sim card tray relocation, improved audio output, and enhanced speakers. Aside from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, Apple tipster Jon Prosser also confirmed the veracity of the video. However, it is worth noting that the CAD files used to print the design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are not yet final. There is a possibility that Apple might do some tweaking before officially releasing the device to the market.