New Jersey councilwoman calls openly gay mayor a ‘pedophile’ and a ‘woman’ during coronavirus call

A New Jersey councilwoman went on an expletive-laced, homophobic tirade during a coronavirus conference call Saturday, officials said.

During the 10-minute conference call, Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, who represents Trenton, New Jersey, was heard calling openly gay Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora a ‘pedophile.’

Vaughn, according to officials and a recording of the call obtained by NJ Advance Media, also called Gusciora a ‘woman’ and a ‘bitch a**,’ and accused another city official of performing a sexual act on him.

The newspaper obtained the recording through the city and was authenticated by two city officials who were also on the call.

Vaughn’s tirade started about 20-minute into the 54-minute call, after the officials started talking about the city obtaining $3million in federal grants from the Community Development Block Grant Program.

That was when Vaughn said she was concerned about the amount of engagement of nonprofit organizations.

Gusciora told NJ Advance Media that was when he mentioned allegations Vaughn had made on social media about ‘funding a bunch of do-nothing organizations.’

Gusciora said that Vaughn then ‘went on a complete meltdown, a tirade’ and that it was ‘pretty much par for the course’ for her.

‘She just spews out her hatred when she disagrees with what you have to say,’ Gusciora said.

At one point, Councilman Joe Harrison, also of Trenton, tried to stop the tirade, but wound up in a shouting match with Vaughn instead, calling her a ‘crazy person.’

She was heard saying, ‘Why don’t you go find your father, Joe Harrison?’ in an apparent reference to his absent father, the NJ Advance Media said.

Harrison replied: ‘Be careful what you say, ugly.’

As Harrison and Vaughn argued, Harrison was also heard calling her ‘Radioactive Robin.’

At some point during their argument, Vaughn told Harrison to ‘Continue to suck Reed Gusciora’s d**k all you want to, motherf**ker,’ according to the Trentonian.

Harrison later told NJ Advance Media that his use of the word ‘ugly’ was in reference to Vaughn’s behavior and that what she had said was ’embarrassing’ and not what the city needed. He also noted that while he didn’t curse, she wouldn’t stop swearing.

‘To me personally, I take offense that you go after the mayor and make comments like that,’ Harrison told the newspaper. ‘Politicians should be working for the benefit of the community and not cursing people out. It’s totally crossing the line.’

Gusciora said that this conference call about the coronavirus outbreak was the first the city council had had in three or four weeks, following an outburst that Vaughn had on the last call. Prior to that, they had been holding daily calls about the pandemic.

The Trenton City Council has been having conference calls regarding the coronavirus outbreak on a daily basis. Those calls, however, stopped about three or four weeks ago after Vaughn had yet another outburst, Gusciora said.

Vaughn did not comment directly about the incident.

On Facebook, she asked that the entire transcript or audio of the call be released, ‘so you, the residents and taxpayers of Trenton, will have the full context of the conference call.’

In a statement to the Trentonian Sunday, Garden State Equality executive director Christian Fuscarino said that ‘Councilwoman Vaughn is unfit to serve the people of Trenton.’

‘There’s no need to parse words here: for her hateful anti-LGBTQ language and defending the anti-Semitic slurs of others, she must resign,’ Fuscarino said.

‘Her words are an attack on the diversity of Trenton’s community, the city’s elected leadership, and our state as a whole. Any decent-minded New Jerseyan who believes in the success and future of our state’s capital should denounce this hateful rhetoric and call for her to step down immediately.’

Vaughn had previously defended Council President Kathy McBride’s use of the phrase ‘Jew her down’ in reference to a city attorney. Vaughn then issued an apology, stating it was ‘an error of my judgment.’