‘New Mutants’ Movie Might Premier On Disney+ As Disney Solidifies Its Stake In Streaming Services

Disney has announced their plans for new cinema releases even during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some films, like the “Mulan” sequel and “Black Widow,” have been pushed to later dates. There are some releases that remain suspended, but most have been reportedly headed to their Disney+ streaming service.

According to GameSpot, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger has been looking into moving more films into “day one” launches instead. The executive said that some movies, like “Artemis Fowl,” were going to launch on the streaming service. Others, like “Frozen 2” and “Onward”, were some of those that made it to Disney+ “faster than (Disney) would have wanted”.

Iger said that more films that were supposed to be headed to cinemas will end up releasing directly on Disney+ instead. He did mention that there are movies that are waiting for slots and said that these were the “big tentpole Disney films.” The much-awaited, long put-off film “The New Mutants” comes to mind, as it is still waiting for a release date and as an “X-Men” spin-off, it is considered as box-office film.

Like other films, however, people stuck under the COVID-19-enforced quarantine are clamoring for a “New Mutants” straight-to-streaming release, Dread Central reported. In addition, Disney has just announced new release dates for affected films, and the mutant movie was nowhere in the list.

A series of tweets from fans of the Marvel franchise has been asking Disney to just release the movie on Disney+. Some were already willing to pay, while others have been saying that, as “Artemis Fowl” made it on the streaming service, then “The New Mutants” can definitely arrive on it as well.

Disney’s “The New Mutants” is about five young mutants who escapes a facility holding them against their will. It is directed by Josh Boone based on the comic by Bob McLeod and Chris Claremont. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga.

It was originally scheduled for an April 3 release this year, but with everything that has happened, its future is uncertain.