New PS5 price and release date update means more waiting for PS4 news

SONY is building toward the official release and pricing reveal of its new PS5 console, which looks set to be a successful, albeit unpopular strategy with current PS4 fans.

Sony is aiming to dominate the next console cycle with the PS5, a PlayStation gaming machine that will have a tough time surpassing the success of the PS4. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch is now firmly in the driving seat when it comes to console sales in 2020. This is making the reveal of the price and release date of the PlayStation 5 more and more important. The bad news for PS4 gamers is that Sony isn’t willing to rush announcing its full plans for its next-gen gaming machine.

And it means a longer wait for the big news that will help shape a lot of players in deciding whether to buy the PS5, Xbox Series X, or switch to a PC set up. Fans were hoping for some kind of big event to be hosted in February but that doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Instead, Sony unveiled the official PS5 website, complete with references to the 2020 launch and price. Sadly this doesn’t provide much in the way of hard facts but it does contain something interesting that PS4 gamers should know. The tech giant isn’t willing to risk a bad start for the PlayStation 5, and that means waiting to find out more. A message on the PS5 website reads: “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation.

“Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” And we heard more about the PS5 during Sony’s latest financial briefing, which offered another glimpse behind the current PlayStation 5 news delay. The company’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, via VGC, confirmed that it was ‘difficult’ to discuss the PS5 price at this point in time, something that fans are desperate to know. “First, we must absolutely control the labour cost, the personnel cost, it must be controlled,” Totoki revealed. “And the initial ramp-up, how much can we prepare initially, we will work on the production and the sales, and we will have to prepare the right volume as we launch this.