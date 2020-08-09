New speed limit laws in Wales ‘could affect your insurance’ in a devastating blow

CAR INSURANCE policies could be affected by new speed limit rules in Wales according to experts at Go Compare.

Car insurance agreements may be impacted by the new rules if motorists ignore the new limits and are caught speeding. This could have a major impact on residents and visitors unaware of the new changes while road users could be issued heavy fine and penalty points.

Mark Greening, spokesperson for GoCompare said that the changes could “catch people unaware” in a major blow. He revealed the new speeds would “not massively affect travel time” but could see extra penalties issued in a risk for road users. He told Express.co.uk: ““The only effect it could have on residents and visitors is an increased likelihood of being caught speeding and then receiving points and/or a fine as a result which could affect your insurance. “It could catch people unaware if it’s a route they don’t drive frequently, but really the safest way to drive is to pay attention to speed limit signs and adhere to them, as this is what they’re implemented for.

“Going 20mph will not massively affect your travel time compared to 30mph, and the emissions reductions will lead to healthier towns and cities and ultimately less fuel.” Analysis from Compare the Market has revealed drivers who are caught speeding will see an increase on their car insurance premium. Breaking the limit on a public road will add around £36 a year to a policy as your overall perceived risk would have increased. Research found that drivers over the age of 50 could see their premiums rise by even more for breaking the rules.

Analysis from Admiral revealed exceeding the speed limit on a public road is the most common speeding conviction broken by motorists. They revealed a total of 931,815 people had broken the rules over the past year as a further 130,000 broke speeding rules on a motorway. A spokesperson for Admiral car insurance said: “Our claims statistics have proven that customers with penalty points and motoring offences in the last five years have more driving incidents and make more claims. “This is why we need to know about them before offering a quote.”