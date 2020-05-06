New unemployment benefit claims hit 3.8 million in a week

More than 30 million Americans have now lost their jobs in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began as the US economy slides further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.

There were 3.8 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week, according to the latest Labor Department figures released on Thursday.

More than 26 million have applied for aid in the previous five weeks, adding up to the largest streak of US job losses on record.

Last week’s filings has lifted the number of people who sought unemployment benefits to about 30.3 million since March 21, roughly 18.4 percent of the working age population.

The layoffs amount to one in six American workers and encompass more people than the entire population of Texas, or more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined.

The latest unemployment benefit numbers follow the news on Wednesday that the US economy in the first quarter suffered its sharpest drop – 4.8 percent – since the 2008 financial crisis.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25 percent during the 1930s Great Depression.

The states with the largest increases in new jobless claims last week were in Florida (+326,251), Connecticut (+68,758), West Virginia (+31,811), Louisiana (+12,270) and Texas (+6,504).

Though weekly jobless filings remain very high, last week’s data marked the fourth straight weekly decline, raising hopes that the worst may be over. Weekly claims appeared to have peaked at a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28.

Some of the decline in claims has been attributed to the federal government’s rescue package, which made provisions for small businesses to access loans that could be partially forgiven if they were used for employee salaries.

At face value, the ballooning joblessness rolls imply a jump in the unemployment rate to above 15 percent in April.

Economists, however, say this unlikely due to the nature of job losses during the lockdowns. The government has allowed people temporarily unemployed for reasons related to COVID-19 to file for jobless benefits.

This includes those quarantined with the expectation of returning to work, as well as people leaving employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member.

Before the coronavirus outbreak led to 30 million job losses, the average gains in wages and benefits had been steadily rising for the first three months of this year.

The Employment Cost Index rose 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The measure of wages and benefits has increased 2.8 percent over the past 12 months, an average that has been relatively consistent since 2018.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of compensation costs, climbed 0.9 percent. Benefit costs, which cover retirement programs and health insurance, increased 0.4 percent.

As businesses across the country have shut down and laid off tens of millions of workers, the economy has sunk into a near-paralysis in just a few weeks.

Factories, hotels, restaurants, department stores, movie theaters and many small businesses are shuttered. Home sales are falling, households are slashing spending and consumer confidence is sinking.

With some signs that the viral outbreak may have plateaued at least in certain areas of the country, a few governors have taken tentative steps to begin reopening their economies.

Surveys, however, show that a large majority of Americans remain wary of returning to shopping, traveling and other normal economic activity. That suggests that many industries will struggle with diminished revenue for weeks or months to come and might be unable to rehire laid-off workers.

Many consumers, whose spending drives the bulk of the economy, may be slow to begin shopping, traveling and eating out. Some will likely remain too fearful of contracting the virus and local and state officials are likely to maintain limits on the number of people who can congregate in certain places at any one time.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, has plummeted to a six-year low, and its measure of how Americans regard the current economy fell by a record amount.

Nearly a fifth of Americans expect their incomes to fall in the next six months, the Conference Board found, the worst such reading in more than seven years. That reinforced the belief that Americans will remain cautious in the spending for months to come.

Macy’s Inc plans to reopen 68 US stores on Monday across five states which have reduced lockdown restrictions.

The department store chain, America’s largest by sales, on Thursday said it expects to have all of its roughly 775 stores reopened in six weeks, if infection rates taper off as projected and state and local governments allow it.

The first batch of stores to reopen, located in Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee, will have reduced hours of 11am to 7pm, along with a set of strict social distancing guidelines aimed at protecting customers and employees.

There are a total of 71 stores across those five states, according to the Macy’s website, but the retailer did not specify which ones would be included in the initial 68 reopenings.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is among the first major retailers taking steps to get back up and running as weeks of crushing coronavirus closures threaten to put thousands of stores out of business permanently.

About a quarter of the stores reopening next week are located in some of the 49 malls and outlet centers that Simon Property Group Inc, the country’s largest mall operator, is planning to reopen this weekend

The next batch of roughly 50 stores is scheduled to reopen on May 11, the company said.

Macy’s Chief Executive Jeff Gennette first disclosed the reopening plan to the Wall Street Journal, saying he expects the stores that come back first to do less than a fifth of their normal sales volume early on.

‘We don’t know how consumers will respond,’ Gennette said.

The CEO warned that the shopping experience will be very different from what it was before, as many customers remain wary about the virus.

For instance, the number of fitting rooms offered to shoppers at one time will be greatly reduced, with each one sanitized frequently.

‘We’re not sure customers will want to use fitting rooms,’ Gennette said. ‘We think they will buy, try on at home and return what they don’t want.’

Items that are tried on in the store will be held for 24 hours before being put back on the sales floor, with an identical hold applied to returned good.

Plexiglas will be installed at each cash register to separate check-out clerks and customers, with keypads wiped down after every use.

Signs will also be placed throughout the store to remind customers to stay six feet apart.

At the beauty counter, ‘no touch’ consultations will see customers test out products on a paper diagram of a face rather than having a staff member apply them directly.

Customers will also be required to use hand sanitizer before trying on fine jewelry and watches, with display cases cleaned regularly.

Some of the new safety procedures are directed specifically at employees.

Before they clock in to work, employees will be required to complete a wellness checklist that asks then to take their temperature and indicate whether they’ve experiences any symptoms in the past 24 hours.

All workers will be required to wear masks during shifts, and those who process inventory, returns and manage fitting rooms will have to wear gloves.

The safety measures were constructed ‘assuming a lower level of traffic’, according Macy’s Chief Stores Officer Marc Mastronardi.

The company furloughed the majority of its 123,000 workers last month but has said it does not plan to bring many of them back right away.

The US economy recorded its worst first quarter since the 2008 financial crisis this year, according to new data released on Wednesday that paints a clear picture of the economic havoc the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

A report released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis reveals GDP fell by 4.8 percent annualized between January and March.

Consumer spending fell by 7.6 percent and business investment shrank by 8.6 percent.

The data is not final and in a footnote the bureau said the true picture is likely far worse. Analysts had predicted that GDP might shrink by as much as 3.5 percent. They now fear for Q2 numbers which will reflect a longer period of economic shutdown – including the entire month of April and some of May.

The Q1 numbers only reflect the final few weeks of March when businesses had only just been forced to close.

On Monday morning, the White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned the second quarter could reflect a 20 to 30 percent decline – something that has not been seen since the 1930s Great Depression.

The decline reflected a plunge in economic activity in the last two weeks of March, which saw millions of Americans seeking unemployment benefits.

Most of the key components of US economic output – including consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity – fell sharply.

Gregory Daco, chief US economist for Oxford Economics, said the Q1 decline is ‘only the tip of the iceberg’ and predicts that by the end of June the economy will be 12% smaller than it was at the beginning of the year.

Daco said: ‘Prior to the coronavirus shock, the economy was doing relatively well.

‘The shock that we experienced in the second half of March actually has led to a sudden stop in spending on a lot of services and even spending on some goods.’

The dismal report, together with record unemployment, could pile pressure on states and local governments to reopen their economies.

It could also spell more trouble for President Donald Trump following criticism of the White House’s initial slow response to the pandemic, as he seeks re-election in November.

Congress has approved a fiscal package of around $3 trillion and the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to near zero and greatly expanded its role as banker of last resort, but economists say these measures are inadequate.