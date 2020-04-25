New Whitney Houston Biopic In The Works

A new biopic on the life of Whitney Houston is in development with music producer Clive Davis working with the singer’s estate for the upcoming movie.

According to Variety, Davis will be producing the movie about the late musician while Stella Meghie, helmer of “The Photograph,” will don the director’s hat for the project. The biopic, entitled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” will be written by Anthony McCarten.

McCarten has been a part of many big projects like “The Theory Of Everything” (2011), “Darkest Hour” (2017), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and last year’s “The Two Popes.” Apart from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” McCarten has been nominated for an Oscar for all the aforesaid movies.

The biopic could feature some of the greatest hits written and produced by the iconic singer. With the backing of the estate, viewers can also get to hear Houston’s music catalog. As of late, the plot details have been kept under wraps.

Houston started her music career in 1985 with her debut album “Whitney Houston” that sold 25 million copies worldwide. The album garnered universal acclaim and made her a superstar. The “You Give Good Love” went on to receive three nominations at the Grammys for her debut album and won in the Best R&B Vocal Performance (Female) category.

Her moment of glory came in 1992 when she recorded music for Kevin Costner’s “The Bodyguard.” She received four Grammy nominations for the album and won three awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The supremely talented singer won 8 Grammys during her illustrious career, including two Grammy Hall of Fame awards. But the whole world was shocked to hear the news of her death in 2012. She was found dead in a Beverly Hills, California hotel.

The musician, whose hits included “The Greatest Love of All,” died on the eve of the 54th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to the coroner’s report, Houston died because of coronary heart disease. Traces of cocaine and other illegal drugs were also found in her body.

The movie is going to be the fourth biopic related to a musician or a band in recent years. In 2018, Fox Searchlight’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was a critical and financial success. The movie based on the life of Queen’s lead vocalist Freddie Mercury won four Academy Awards, including a Best Actor trophy for Rami Malek, who played Mercury in the movie.

Last year, a biopic revolving around the life of Elton John named “Rocketman” was released with Taron Egerton playing the role of the famous musician.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that a biopic on the life of Bob Dylan is also in the works. Timothée Chalamet will be portraying the character of the esteemed musician in James Mangold’s upcoming directorial project.