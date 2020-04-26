New York Man, Girlfriend Gunned Down In The Street During Coronavirus Shutdowns In Mexico

Police in Mexico said Friday they had identified the bodies of a couple gunned down while in Juarez during the city’s coronavirus shutdown.

Pat Landers of Baldwinsville, New York, and Juarez resident Karla Baca were identified by Juarez police as the victims of the shooting that occurred on Monday. The couple was reportedly driving through eastern Juarez when they were seen on security cameras stopping at a cellphone shop. Police said gunman appeared as the couple were leaving the shop and gunned them down while they were getting into their car.

Police said around 20 shots were fired at the couple’s Jeep. Juarez and Chihuahua state investigators said they worked with the U.S. Consulate in Juarez to identify Landers. However, no suspects have been identified.

Landers was a father of one and had worked as a golf pro and property investor. Baca was working as a physical education teacher in Juarez when the city shut down for the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Howe, a friend of Landers, told Syracuse.com the couple met while Landers was visiting Texas and the two began dating shortly after. He said the couple had been dating for around four months when Landers went down to Juarez to help Baca during the shutdown about three weeks before the shooting.

Landers had reportedly been in regular contact with several friends while he was in Juarez. Howe said the last direct contact with Landers was over the weekend to talk about the trip, but Landers had been sending him regular posts on Snapchat.

“He really meant a lot to me,” Howe said.